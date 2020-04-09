US IPO Week Ahead: An empty calendar and a quiet week for the IPO market

There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead.
The most likely April IPOs
Despite the encouraging market rally this past week, the Renaissance IPO Volatility Index is still about double the five-year average and few companies have filed, indicating the IPO market’s slow April will continue.
April’s headline IPO could come from grocery giant Albertsons Companies (ACI), which is benefiting from a surge in demand and low interest rates. With successful public debuts from Keros Therapeutics (KROS) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL), the most likely IPO launches include several biotechs, such as oncology-focused Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), ENT biotech Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), and CNS drug developer NLS Pharmaceuticals (NLSP). Massive capital raises by biotech VCs also indicate investor optimism in the space.
|4 Recent Biotech Filers in the IPO Pipeline
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|File Date
|Lead
Underwriter
|Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
|$50M
|03/06/2020
|Citi
|Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for aggressive cancers.
|Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)
|$58M
|03/06/2020
|BofA
|Phase 2 biotech targeting ear, nose, and throat diseases.
|NLS Pharmaceuticals (NLSP)
|$40M
|02/28/2020
|Maxim Group
|Developing controlled-release formulations of approved drugs for ADHD and narcolepsy.
|ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)
|$86M
|02/28/2020
|Roth Cap.
|Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
One lock-up period will be expiring in the week ahead. On Tuesday, 4/14: BellRing Brands (BRBR).
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/8/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 14.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 14.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 9.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Adyen.The article US IPO Week Ahead: An empty calendar and a quiet week for the IPO market originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryACI
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Nasdaq’s Head of Healthcare Listings on the State of IPOs During the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $18, the high end of the range
- Hot blooded: Keros Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $16, the high end of the range
- US IPO Week Ahead: Another biotech plans to take on the IPO market