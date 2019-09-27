US IPO Week Ahead: A wave of biotechs and billion-dollar valuations in 6-IPO week

Six IPOs plan to raise $596 million in the week ahead, with two biotechs targeting billion-dollar-plus valuations.



Swiss biotech ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) plans to raise $200 million at a $1.8 billion valuation. Insiders have indicated on $115 million of the IPO. The company is developing antibody drug conjugates, and its pipeline consists of seven candidates targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its two lead candidates are in pivotal Phase 2 trials, one of which is in collaboration with Genmab (GMAB).



Viela Bio (VIE), which is developing antibodies licensed from AstraZeneca, plans to raise $150 million at a $1.0 billion valuation. The company's lead candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD19 for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare condition that attacks the nervous system. It could potentially be approved in the 1H20.



Degenerative disease biotech Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) plans to raise $101 million to command a $526 million market cap. Its lead candidate, FX-322, is being developed to treat sensorineural hearing loss, the permanent loss of sensory hair cells in the cochlea within the ear.



Three smaller deals are also lined up for next week. Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) are both Phase 3 biotechs developing therapies for cancer, and MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) is a Georgia bank focused on serving Asian-American communities in the Eastern US and Texas.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)Épalinges, Switzerland $200M $1,795M $23 - $26 8,164,000 Morgan Stanley BofA ML Swiss biotech developing next-gen antibody conjugates for difficult cancers. Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)Boston, MA $75M $325M $14 - $16 5,000,000 JP Morgan Morgan Stanley Phase 3 biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer. Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)Woburn, MA $101M $526M $14 - $16 6,700,000 JP Morgan Goldman Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for degenerative diseases. MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)Doraville, GA $30M $392M $14.50 - $16.50 1,939,000 KBW Raymond James Georgia bank focused on serving Asian-American communities in the Eastern US and Texas. Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)Wilmette, IL $40M $130M $8 - $10 4,444,445 JonesTrading Aegis Cap. Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for various types of cancer. Viela Bio (VIE)Gaithersburg, MD $150M $1,031M $19 - $21 7,500,000 Goldman Morgan Stanley Late-stage biotech developing antibodies licensed from AstraZeneca.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.