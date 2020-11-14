US IPO Week Ahead: 6 IPOs squeeze in before the Thanksgiving holiday

US IPO market activity is picking back up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, with seven IPOs scheduled to raise $3.4 billion in the week ahead.



Biotech research product provider Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) plans to raise $1.3 billion at a $6.6 billion market cap. Maravai provides critical products to enable development of drugs, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company’s more than 5,000 customers include the top 20 global biopharmas by R&D spend. Maravai has seen increased demand in recent months due to COVID-19.



Lab service provider Sotera Health (SHC) plans to raise $1.0 billion at a $6.0 billion market cap. Sotera Health provides sterilization, testing, and advisory services to research labs in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Slow growing and profitable, the company serves more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and 8 of the top 10 global pharmaceuticals by revenue.



Chinese cosmetics producer Yatsen (YSG) plans to raise $558 million at a $6.4 billion market cap. Yatsen makes cosmetics and skincare products under the brands, the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice in China. The company is fast growing, though it was unprofitable in the 9mo20, and gross margin contracted due to COVID-19.



Multifamily REIT Aspire Real Estate Investors (ASPI) plans to raise $300 million at a $327 million market cap. Formed from predecessors Avanath Affordable Housing I and II, this REIT is focused on acquiring existing income producing affordable and workforce multifamily properties. Its initial portfolio will be comprised of nine multifamily projects, six of which are located in Opportunity Zones.



Cybersecurity solutions provider Telos (TLS) plans to raise $210 million at a $1.0 billion market cap. Telos provides a portfolio of security products and services. Profitable on an EBITDA basis, the company’s customers include the US federal government, large commercial businesses like Amazon and Citi, and international clients.



Online lottery and gaming provider NeoGames (NGMS) plans to raise $72 million at a $392 million market cap. The company provides B2G and B2B technology and services to state lotteries and other lottery operators in Europe and North America. NeoGames is fast growing, and its consumer base is expanding rapidly, with monthly active players up 70% y/y in 9mo20.



Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) plans to raise $50 million at a $336 market cap. This phase 1 biotech is developing novel antibody therapies for difficult-to-treat PD-1/PD-L-1 expressing solid tumors. The company’s lead candidate, CTX-471 was recently dosed in 19 patients in a Phase 1 trial, with three patients responding positively.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.







Street research is expected for five companies. On Sunday, 11/15: Datto Holding (MSP). On Monday, 11/16: Abcam (ABCM), Guild Holdings (GHLD), and McAfee (MCFE). On Tuesday, 11/17: Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX).



The lock-up period will be expiring for SelectQuote (SLQT) on Tuesday, 11/17, and Inari Medical (NARI) on Wednesday, 11/18.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/12/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 80.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 9.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 36.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 1.5%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



The article US IPO Week Ahead: 6 IPOs squeeze in before the Thanksgiving holiday originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.