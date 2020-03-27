One Chinese issuer is tackling a tough US IPO market in the week ahead.



WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) plans to raise $33 million at a $385 million market cap, underwritten by The Benchmark Company. WiMi is a leading player in China’s holographic augmented reality space, an estimated $500 million market that it believes could soar to the tens of billions over the next decade. Focusing on ad services, the founder-owned company is highly profitable (50% net margin the 1H19) and saw growth accelerate to 41% in 2019 (preliminary). That said, Chinese issuers have been hit particularly hard in 2020, with the year's six IPOs averaging -27% compared to -3% for all 2020 IPOs.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners WiMi Hologram (WIMI)

Beijing, China $33M

$385M $5.50 - $7.50

5,000,000 Benchmark

Valuable Capital Chinese provider of ad services and software used in holographic augmented reality.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/26/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 13.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 18.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 11.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.The article US IPO Week Ahead: 1 Chinese hologram company takes on a tough IPO market to close out March originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



