IPOs
CGROU

US IPO Week Ahead: 1 cannabis SPAC lights up a dim IPO market

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Following the IPO Index&rsquo;s sharpest drop ever recorded, one cannabis SPAC is keeping the IPO market alive, expected to raise $150 million in the week ahead. Social Capital&rsquo;s latest SPACs (IPOB.U, IPOC.U) are also eligible to price this week.

Led by former Canopy Growth executives, Collective Growth Corp (CGROU) plans to raise $150 million at a $190 million market cap. The acquisition vehicle intends to focus on ancillary cannabis businesses rather than those that handle the product directly. The cannabis industry has struggled recently; Sundial Growers (SNDL) became a penny stock this past week, off 94% from its July 2019 IPO, and Tilray (TLRY), which at one point was flying 800% above issue, is now down 76% from IPO.

Seven cannabis SPACs have IPO&rsquo;d since 2018, one of which has completed its acquisition: Akerna (KERN; -49% from IPO). The other six trade below issue without warrants, and average a 0.1% return with warrants (GNRSU -2.0%; SRACU +0.5%; MCMJU -0.1%; SSPKU 0.0%; THCAU 0.0%; THCBU +2.0%).

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer
Business		 Deal Size
Market Cap		 Price Range
Shares Filed		 Top
Bookrunners
Collective Growth Corp (CGROU)
Austin, TX 		$150M
$190M		 $10
15,000,000		 Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



14 Recent IPO Filers Await Market Thaw
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) $40M SPAC EarlyBird
Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business.
Chardan Healthcare Acq 2 (CHAQ.U) $85M SPAC Chardan
Second blank check company formed by Chardan Capital targeting the healthcare industry.
Accolade (ACCD) $100M Health Care Goldman
Provides a platform that helps employees manage their healthcare benefits.
NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) $40M Health Care Maxim
Biotech focusing on therapies for CNS and sleep disorders.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) $86M Health Care JP Morgan
Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for cancer.
Procore Technologies (PCOR) $400M Technology Goldman
Provides cloud-based construction management and collaboration software.
Pulmonx (LUNG) $86M Health Care BofA
Makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema.
Social Hedosophia II (IPOB.U) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting US tech.
Social Hedosophia III (IPOC.U) $600M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting ex-US tech.
ZoomInfo (ZI) $500M Technology JP Morgan
Provides a data platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals.
GigCapital3 (GIK.U) $200M SPAC Nomura
Third blank check company led by semiconductor veteran Avi Katz.
Inari (NARI) $100M Health Care BofA
Medical device company for venous diseases.
SelectQuote (SLQT) $250M Financials Credit Suisse
Provides an online DTC insurance platform.
FreeCast (FRCT.RC) $17M Technology Alexander Capital
Provides an integrated platform for video streaming services.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.

IPO Market Snapshot

US IPO Week Ahead: 1 cannabis SPAC lights up a dim IPO market

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CGROU

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular