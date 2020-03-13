US IPO Week Ahead: 1 cannabis SPAC lights up a dim IPO market

Following the IPO Index’s sharpest drop ever recorded, one cannabis SPAC is keeping the IPO market alive, expected to raise $150 million in the week ahead. Social Capital’s latest SPACs (IPOB.U, IPOC.U) are also eligible to price this week.



Led by former Canopy Growth executives, Collective Growth Corp (CGROU) plans to raise $150 million at a $190 million market cap. The acquisition vehicle intends to focus on ancillary cannabis businesses rather than those that handle the product directly. The cannabis industry has struggled recently; Sundial Growers (SNDL) became a penny stock this past week, off 94% from its July 2019 IPO, and Tilray (TLRY), which at one point was flying 800% above issue, is now down 76% from IPO.



Seven cannabis SPACs have IPO’d since 2018, one of which has completed its acquisition: Akerna (KERN; -49% from IPO). The other six trade below issue without warrants, and average a 0.1% return with warrants (GNRSU -2.0%; SRACU +0.5%; MCMJU -0.1%; SSPKU 0.0%; THCAU 0.0%; THCBU +2.0%).





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Collective Growth Corp (CGROU)

Austin, TX $150M

$190M $10

15,000,000 Cantor Fitz. Blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry.

