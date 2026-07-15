U.S. IPO Market Has More Room to Rally in H2 2026: ETFs Poised to Win

The IPO market began 2026 on a solid footing, with robust activity in the first half setting the stage for continued momentum in the second half of the year. While investor demand for new listings has strengthened, a growing number of companies are also seeking to take advantage of improving market conditions.

Per EY's Global IPO Trends Q2 2026 report, U.S. IPO proceeds climbed to $128 billion through June 30 of this year, a 646% year-over-year increase, despite deal volume falling 35%, reflecting the building momentum in the U.S. IPO market.

As per the report, as quoted by Fortune and cited by Yahoo Finance, if the current pipeline materializes and market conditions remain favorable, the second half of the year could become one of the strongest second-half IPO markets on record, with investor demand extending beyond AI infrastructure into other strategic growth sectors.

While IPO activity in the first half of 2026 was dominated by AI, semiconductor, and space companies, the composition of new listings could become more diversified in the second half.

The IPO Story Is Becoming More Diverse

As noted by strategists in the abovementioned article, the second half may mark a shift toward greater participation from mid-cap companies and sectors that have received less investor attention, as capital rotates beyond a narrow group of AI and semiconductor players.

According to a recent note by General Atlantic on "2026 IPO comeback," as quoted on the abovementioned article, the second half of 2026 could represent a transition toward a more balanced IPO environment, as valuation discounts normalize, mid-cap and underrepresented sectors gain traction, and investors rotate capital beyond crowded mega-cap offerings.

This shift could come at an opportune time, as recent bouts of volatility in the technology sector have increased investor anxiety around the AI trade. At the same time, the second-half IPO outlook could also benefit from increased interest among global companies seeking access to U.S. public markets, drawn by the prospect of stronger valuations for tech companies.

Could SK Hynix's IPO Spark a New Wave of Global Listings?

Speaking to Bloomberg, Nasdaq president Nelson Griggs said that SK Hynix's large-scale share sale has sparked greater interest among international companies exploring listings on U.S. exchanges, as quoted on a Yahoo Finance article.

South Korean chipmaker giant SK Hynix made its Wall Street debut by raising $26.5 billion, becoming the largest-ever U.S. listing by a foreign company. The offering attracted significant institutional participation, with investor demand exceeding the available shares by more than seven times.

As quoted on the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article, the move toward Wall Street reflects growing confidence of global executives in the ability of U.S. capital markets to deliver stronger valuations for technology and other high-growth sectors, which may also reinforce the U.S. IPO pipeline.

A Friendlier Regulatory Backdrop

A more accommodative regulatory backdrop could further improve investor sentiment toward IPOs, creating another tailwind for the U.S. IPO market. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins reiterated his objective of "Make IPOs Great Again," arguing that regulatory reforms are needed to reverse the decline in public company listings and encourage more firms to pursue IPOs, as quoted on SEC’s Statement on the 2026 Regulatory Agenda.

The SEC's 2026 Regulatory Agenda proposes simplifying disclosure requirements and reducing compliance burdens without compromising investor protections. If implemented, these measures could lower the complexity of going public, potentially leading to a stronger IPO pipeline and broader investment opportunities.

ETFs to Tap the Next Phase of the IPO Rally

With the outlook for the IPO market appearing constructive, IPO-focused ETFs could provide investors with a diversified way to participate in building momentum in the new-issue market.

Investors can consider the following funds to gain increased exposure to the U.S. IPO market.

First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF FPX

First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF tracks the IPOX-100 U.S. Index, with a basket of 100 securities. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.57% and has a dividend yield of 0.45%. FPX has a one-month average trading volume of about 54,000 shares and has gathered an asset base of $1.58 billion.

First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF has double-digit exposure to information technology (27.8%), industrials (19.5%) and health care (16.6%).

The fund added 1.23% on Tuesday and 6.07% over the past month. FPX has gained 29.62% over the past three months and 25.88% year to date.

Renaissance IPO ETF IPO

Renaissance IPO ETF tracks the Renaissance IPO Index, with a basket of 53 securities. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.60% and has a dividend yield of 0.43%. IPO has a one-month average trading volume of about 61,000 shares and has gathered an asset base of $172.7 million.

Renaissance IPO ETF has double-digit exposure to technology (42.6%), health care (11.9%) and financials (10.8%).

The fund fell about 0.48% on Tuesday but has added 5.27% over the past month. IPO has gained 42.20% over the past three months and 30.59% year to date.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.