US Investors Should Resist Temptation to Buy European Stocks in Front of Expected ECB Rate Cut

According to most analysts and commentators, the ECB is set to cut rates at their June 6 meeting. The interest rate futures market is currently indicating a 70% chance of a rate cut in June, and the ECB President, Christine Lagarde, has openly stated that they intend to do just that, including in this interview with CNBC.

That is in contrast with the Fed, which seems to be backing away from the idea of a cut any time soon. All this has caused European stocks to outperform their US counterparts over the last couple of months as that divergence has surfaced. That outperformance, though, looks long overdue based on the principle of reversion to the mean after an extended period of underperformance by European markets:

SPEU (Europe) vs SPY (US: Green line) 1 Year Chart

Given the disparity over the last year, it might seem that SPEU still has a lot more catching up to do, so buying European stocks in anticipation of a rate cut there as the US holds steady seems to make sense on the surface. After all, if US stocks have been moving based on the prospects of a rate reduction, then an earlier cut in Europe will make stocks more attractive than their American counterparts, right?

However, it isn’t quite that simple, and there are a few reasons why doing that might not pay off over the next few months.

First, as those who have followed the situation in America know all too well, neither market predictions nor central bankers’ intentions are accurate predictors of what will actually happen with rates, and certainly not of when changes will come. Just a few months ago, the market was predicting six or seven rate cuts this year, starting as early as march.

Fed Chair Jay Powell’s comments about the Fed’s intention to cut were part of the reason for that. Now one or two cuts, if we even get that many, look like the most likely outcome, with markets favoring a move in the fall.

Then there is the fact that even if the ECB does go ahead and cut rates next month, that could mark the end of a short period of outperformance rather than giving that outperformance a boost. There could well be a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” effect here.

Over the last three months, the European stock ETF, SPEU, has gained over 6% as traders and investors have bought in front of the expected cut. That suggests that at least some of the benefit is already priced in, and with a month to go until the actual decision, that trend will continue as long as the chatter indicates a cut. By the time June 6 arrives, any actual cut will therefore probably have a minimal impact at best and may prompt some profit-taking that pushes European markets lower.

Then there is the forex effect. Relatively lower European interest rates will prompt some selling of the Euro as the return on deposits of Euros declines, making the currency relatively less attractive to hold than dollars. That will push EUR/USD lower and therefore reduce the dollar value of stocks priced in Euros even if the price of the stock doesn’t change.

Holders of stocks priced in Euros are effectively holding the currency, and if the value of that currency falls in dollar terms, so does the dollar value of the stock.

While the talk about what the ECB will do will be increasing over the next few weeks as their policy-setting meeting draws closer, US investors should not read too much into that. On the surface it might seem that lower European rates would obviously lead to higher European stock prices, so buying something like SPEU would be a good move, but there are sound reasons why that might not prove to be true.

