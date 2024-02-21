US investor presses Japan Aviation and NEC to cancel buyback, reconsider buyout offers

By Makiko Yamazaki and Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago-based investor Curi RMB Capital on Thursday said NEC Corp 6701.T and its listed unit Japan Aviation Electronics (JAE) 6807.T should cancel their buyback deal and reconsider alternative buyout offers they have received.

The call came after Reuters reported NEC had received multiple buyout offers from global private equity funds for JAE before agreeing to tender much of its 51% stake to the unit at a discount via a tender offer.

NEC had no immediate comment on Curi RMB's statement, and JAE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEC and JAE should disclose more information regarding the multiple buyout offers they had received and explain why they did not accept these buyout offers, Curi RMB said.

