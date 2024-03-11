News & Insights

US investor Elliott walks away from offer for UK's Currys

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

March 11, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds Elliott quote paragraphs 4 to 5

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Elliott Advisors does not intend to make an offer for Currys CURY.L, saying the board of the British electricals retailer would not engage with it.

Last month, Currys rejected an improved 757 million pounds ($973 million) proposal from Elliott.

China-based online giant JD.com 9618.HK has also said it is considering an offer.

"Following multiple attempts to engage with Currys' board, all of which were rejected, it is not in an informed position to make an improved offer for Currys on the basis of the public information available to it," Elliott said on Monday.

"Elliott therefore confirms it does not intend to make an offer for Currys."

Elliott's second proposal came in at 67 pence. Currys shares closed Friday at 64.5 pence.

JD.com has not made any statement since Feb. 19 when it confirmed it was in the early stages of evaluating a deal. It has until March 18 to make a firm offer or walk away under UK takeover rules.

Analysts at Peel Hunt have said they believe it would take an offer of over 80 pence per share for Currys' board to engage.

($1 = 0.7783 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.