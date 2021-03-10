Cryptocurrencies

US Inflation Rate Accelerates in February, Could Go Higher as Economy Reheats

Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Inflation has "quickly become the biggest issue in markets," according to Bloomberg News.

“We are surprised by the softness of the core. Some of the components where we expected solid increases did deliver; owners’ equivalent rent, for example, rose 0.27%, the biggest increase since January last year and a further clear sign that the downward pressure on rents – 40% of the core – is fading. Physicians’ services prices jumped 2.0% month-to-month, completing the adjustment implied by the 3.75% increase in Medicare reimbursement rates, effective January 1. But airline fares plunged 5.1%, despite soaring jet fuel prices, and hotel room rates dropped 2.3%, in contrast to the increase in room rates reported by STR, Inc., which tracks key hotel performance metrics. These declines can’t last. Finally, used auto prices fell by 0.9%, the fourth-straight big decline, widening the gap between the CPI measure and auction prices still further. Again, this does not seem sustainable.”

Ian Sheperdson, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon

