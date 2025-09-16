Markets
USD

U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Inches Up 0.1% In August

September 16, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the month of August, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

The Fed said industrial production crept up by 0.1 percent in August after falling by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.

Economists had expected industrial production to slip by 0.1 percent, matching the dip originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpected uptick by industrial production partly reflected a notable rebound by mining output, which jumped by 0.9 percent in August after tumbling by 1.5 percent in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.