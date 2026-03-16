U.S. Industrial Production Rises Slightly More Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Monday showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of February.

The Fed said industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by 0.7 percent in January. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in industrial production came as mining output grew by 0.8 percent and manufacturing output edged up by 0.2 percent, more than offsetting a 0.6 percent decrease in utilities output.

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