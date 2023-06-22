US, India agree to terminate six disputes at WTO -US statement

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and India have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods, the statement said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.