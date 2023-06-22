News & Insights

US, India agree to terminate six disputes at WTO -US statement

June 22, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and India have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods, the statement said.

