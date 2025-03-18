News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Climb 0.4% In February

March 18, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed an unexpected increase by U.S. import prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in February, matching an upwardly revised increase in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices inched up by 0.1 percent in February after jumping by 1.3 percent in January. Export prices were expected to dip by 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.