U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.4% Over Two Months From September To November

January 15, 2026 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an increase by U.S. import prices over the two months from September to November.

The report said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent over the two months from September to November after edging down by 0.1 percent in September.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics did not collect survey data for October due to the government shutdown.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.5 percent over the two months from September to November after coming in unchanged in September.

