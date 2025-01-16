U.S. Import Prices Inch Up In Line With Estimates In December

(RTTNews) - Following yesterday's more closely watched report on consumer price inflation, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing import prices in the U.S. crept up in line with estimates in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December, matching the upticks seen in November and October as well as expectations.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.3 percent in December after coming in unchanged in November. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

