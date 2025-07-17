Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In June

July 17, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of June, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Labor Department said import prices crept up by 0.1 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in May.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.5 percent in June after sliding by 0.6 percent in May.

Export prices were expected to come in unchanged compared to the 0.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.