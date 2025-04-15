U.S. Import Prices Edge Down 0.1% In March

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said import prices slipped by 0.1 percent in March after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected import prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices were flat in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in February.

Economists had expected export prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

