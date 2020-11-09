US IG bond market roars back with post-election deluge

Adds detail

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , November 9 - At least nine borrowers announced new deals in the US high-grade bond primary as markets rallied following the declared post election win by Democrat Joe Biden and on optimism over a Covid-19 vaccine.

With the Dow up near 1,500 points or 5.18% at the open, corporate issuers took advantage of the positive tone to issue new debt.

Pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb is the largest on the day with a seven-part trade to fund its US$13.1bn acquisition of MyoKardia that was announced last month.

Companies are expected to issue some US$30bn of new debt this week after a prolonged quiet period due to earnings blackouts and election volatility, syndicate bankers said.

