US Hurricane Center sees 70% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde islands

June 20 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.