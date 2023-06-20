News & Insights

US Hurricane Center sees 70% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde islands

June 20, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

