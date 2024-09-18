News & Insights

U.S. Housing Starts Spike Much More Than Expected In August

September 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a substantial rebound by new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 9.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.356 million in August after plunging by 3.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.237 million in July.

Economists had expected housing starts to surge by 5.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.310 million from the 1.238 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also shot up by 4.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.475 million in August after tumbling by 3.3 percent to a revised rate of 1.406 million in July.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to jump by 1.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.410 million from the 1.396 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

