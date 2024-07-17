News & Insights

U.S. Housing Starts Show Significant Rebound In June

July 17, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a significant rebound by new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of June.

The report said housing starts shot up by 3.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.353 million in June after plunging by 4.6 percent to a revised rate of 1.314 million in May.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.6 percent to a rate of 1.310 million from the 1.277 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also surged by 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.446 million in June after tumbling by 2.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.399 million in May.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to rise by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.390 million from the 1.386 million originally reported for the previous month.

