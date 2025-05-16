Markets
USD

U.S. Housing Starts Rebound In April But Building Permits Pull Back Sharply

May 16, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a rebound by new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of April, the report also showed a substantial pullback by building permits during the month.

The Commerce Department said housing starts shot up by 1.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.361 million in April after plummeting by 10.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.339 million in March.

Economists had expected housing starts to surge by 3.5 percent to a rate of 1.370 million from the 1.324 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits plunged by 4.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.412 million in April after jumping by 1.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.481 million in March.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to slump by 2.2 percent to a rate of 1.450 million from the 1.482 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.