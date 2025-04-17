Markets
USD

U.S. Housing Starts Plunge Much More Than Expected In March

April 17, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said housing starts plunged by 11.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.324 million in March after surging by 9.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.494 million in February.

Economists had expected housing starts to tumble by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.420 million from the 1.501 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits jumped by 1.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.482 million in March after falling by 1.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.459 million in February.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to decrease by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.450 million from the 1.456 million originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.