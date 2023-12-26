US Housing Market Heats Up: Detroit Leads Pack With Over 8% Annual Growth

The principal barometer of U.S. home prices shows a significant uptick in the housing market, with home prices in major U.S. cities soaring at the fastest annual rate since November 2022.

The latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index covers all nine U.S. census divisions. The gauge reported a 4.8% annual increase in October 2023, up from a 4% change in the previous month.

This upswing aligns with market expectations, primarily fueled by a persistent shortage of homes for sale, which has been a major factor driving up home prices.

The 10-City Composite showed a 5.7% increase, up from 4.8% in the previous month, while the 20-City Composite posted a year-over-year uptick of 4.9%, up from 3.9%.

Index Component Annual Increase (Oct. 2023) Month-over-Month Change (Oct./Sep. 2023) U.S. National Index 4.8% 0.2% 10-City Composite 5.7% 0.2% 20-City Composite 4.9% 0.1%

Detroit Leads, Portland Lags Behind

Detroit was the fastest-growing market for the second month in a row, registering an 8.1% annual gain. San Diego and New York followed, with 7.2% and 7.1% gains, respectively.

The Midwest and Northeast regions were the fastest-growing markets, while the Southwest and West regions lagged behind other regions for over a year.

According to Brian D. Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P DJI, “home prices leaned into the highest mortgage rates recorded in this market cycle and continued to push higher. With mortgage rates easing and the Federal Reserve guiding toward a slightly more accommodative stance, homeowners may be poised to see more appreciation."

Portland experienced a 0.6% decline in home prices compared to the previous year. This made it the only city among the 20 cities covered in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index to report lower prices in October compared to the year before​​.

Metropolitan Area Change (Oct. 2023 vs. Sep. 2023) Change (Oct. 2023 vs. Oct. 2022) Detroit 0.3% 8.1% San Diego -0.1% 7.2% New York 0.5% 7.1% Miami 0.6% 6.7% Chicago 0.2% 6.9% Boston 0.3% 6.6% Cleveland 0.2% 6.4% Los Angeles 0.4% 6.1% Charlotte 0.3% 6.0% Atlanta 0.2% 5.3% Washington -0.3% 4.7% Minneapolis -0.3% 2.8% Tampa 0.0% 2.3% Denver -0.6% 1.6% San Francisco -0.6% 1.6% Seattle -0.5% 1.5% Dallas -0.3% 1.2% Phoenix 0.6% 0.9% Las Vegas 0.3% 0.1% Portland -0.9% -0.6%

Market Reactions

The real estate sector, as gauged by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE), exhibited a steady start on Monday, in a generally subdued trading session following the Christmas holidays.

Particular standouts on Monday included Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP), and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP), up 3.7%, 3.3% and 2.4% respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, the XLRE ETF has risen by 7%, signaling a robust rebound from the 29% slump it experienced in 2022.

