US House's McCarthy says he won't resign after ouster as speaker -CBS

Recasts with statement from McCarthy citing by CBS

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he will finish his term and run for re-election, CBS News reported after media reports suggested the Republican would resign from Congress before the end of his term.

McCarthy was voted out of the speaker position on Tuesday after angering his hardline critics by relying on Democratic votes to pass a temporary spending bill that averted a government shutdown.

Citing sources, CNN reported that McCarthy was expected to step down and that he does not plan to get involved in the race for a new speaker.

CBS did not provide details. McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The slim 221-212 Republican majority in the House is preparing to select McCarthy's replacement. Republicans are scheduled to vote for a nominee in a closed-door session on Wednesday, though it make take a while for them to settle on a candidate.

Two Republican lawmakers are campaigning to replace McCarthy: Representative Steve Scalise, who was second to McCarthy on the leadership ladder, and Representative Jim Jordan, an outspoken conservative who has the endorsement of former Republican President Donald Trump.

At least one other lawmaker, Representative Kevin Hern, has said he may run as well.

