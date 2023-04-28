US House votes to repeal Biden solar tariff waiver

By Nichola Groom and Katharine Jackson

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to repeal President Joe Biden's suspension of tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations, a move solar project builders say would stall clean energy development.

The resolution passed in a 221-202 vote. It will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration, where its fate is uncertain. The White House has warned that it opposes the legislation, saying in a statement that Biden would veto it.

The measure passed with the help of 12 Democrats. Eight Republicans voted against it.

The bipartisan effort to restore tariffs on solar imports from Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam is aimed at boosting domestic solar manufacturers who say they cannot compete with cheap products made overseas. Panels from the four nations, which host manufacturing facilities owned by Chinese companies, account for about 80% of U.S. supplies.

The measure was introduced by Republicans and Democrats in January under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a law that allows Congress to reverse federal agency rules.

It was widely expected to pass in the Republican-led House. A veto by Biden could only be overturned with a two-thirds majority of the Senate.

Supporters of the measure say the two-year suspension allows Chinese producers to avoid U.S. trade laws and prolongs an unfavorable market for businesses trying to build a U.S. solar supply chain. Solar project developers say tariffs will increase their costs and slow development of clean power facilities needed to combat climate change.

Biden last year waived tariffs on solar products from the four nations as the Commerce Department was considering whether those imports were dodging duties on goods made in China and violating U.S. law.

Months later, the department issued a preliminary decision to impose tariffs on solar products Chinese companies make in those countries that matchcurrent tariffs on goods they make in China. The agency is expected to issue its final decision next week.

(Reporting by Katherine Jackson in Washington and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang and Mark Porter)

