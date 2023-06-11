News & Insights

US Markets

US House Speaker McCarthy hopes to 'get back on right track' after Conservative revolt

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

June 11, 2023 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he hoped to get back on the right track after a conservative revolt paralyzed the Republican Party's efforts to advance its agenda in Washington.

The standoff between McCarthy and a hardline faction of his own Republican majority has forced the chamber into a holding pattern.

"Hopefully this week we get back on the right track," he told Fox News.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.