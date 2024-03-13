News & Insights

US House set to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban

Credit: REUTERS/Craig Hudson

March 13, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives was on track to pass a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban.

The bill has enough support to pass as voting continued.

The vote comes just over a week since the bill was proposed following one public hearing with little debate, and after action in Congress had stalled for more than a year. Last month, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign joined TikTok, raising hopes among Tiktok officials that legislation was unlikely this year.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves in Washington to respond to U.S. national security concerns about China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at U.S. ports.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee last week voted 50-0 in favor of the bill, setting it up for a vote before the full House.

But the bill faces a more uncertain path in the U.S. Senate where some senators favor a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps that could pose security concerns. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not indicated how he plans to proceed.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
