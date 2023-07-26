US House Republicans overcome hurdle on first 2024 spending bill

By David Morgan and Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives began debating the first of 12 fiscal 2024 spending bills on Wednesday, as lawmakers edged toward a looming showdown with the Democratic-led Senate that could trigger a government shutdown this autumn.

The House voted 217-206, roughly along party lines, to adopt a measure that opened debate on a military construction and veterans affairs appropriations bill, amid signs that Republican leaders were near an agreement with hardline conservatives who initially sought to delay the process.

The House is expected to vote on passage later this week and could turn to a second appropriations bill to fund agriculture programs, rural development initiatives and the Food and Drug Administration, as early as Thursday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders hope this week's votes will give them the upper hand against the Democratic-led Senate. Each chamber is expected to pass its own spending legislation and then try to hammer out compromise bills that can be sent to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers have until the current fiscal year expires on Sept. 30 to fund the government or risk a partial government shutdown.

Hardline conservatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, warned Republican leaders this week that they would not support appropriations bills without assurances that overall spending would remain at a fiscal 2022 level of $1.47 trillion. The success of Wednesday's vote suggested they were nearing a deal with leadership.

The spending level sought by hardliners is below $1.59 trillion agreed by McCarthy and Biden in June.

Biden on Monday vowed to veto the Republican spending bills if they make it to his desk, saying they backed away from the deal. Both the House and the Senate would have to agree to any final legislation before sending it to the president.

The military and veterans bill would provide $155.7 billion in discretionary spending for military construction and veterans affairs. The health and agriculture bill would provide $25.3 billion, but that includes about $7.5 billion moved from Democratic programs.

Democrats rejected the military construction bill, saying it would slash important programs and impose "a kitchen sink of culture wars" on the military and veterans.

"It would prohibit training that helps people from different backgrounds work together, that addresses the inequalities that still exist in our military. It would allow homophobia to run rampant," said Democratic Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Berkrot)

