Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans on Friday choose Congressman Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, Rep. Elise Stefanik said in a social media post.

U.S. media outlets said the vote was 124-81 against Rep. Austin Scott.

