US House Republican spending plan hits new snag as shutdown looms

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives delayed another 2024 spending bill on Thursday, leaving their slim majority paralyzed over spending levels and culture war policies a week ahead of a possible government shutdown.

A week after House Speaker Mike Johnson pulled an appropriations bill covering transportation, housing and urban development from the floor, Republican leaders made a last-minute decision to cancel a vote on a financial services spending bill that faced opposition from centrist Republicans because of an abortion restriction.

The specter of in-party fighting has plagued the 221-212 House Republican majority since January, and it could spell trouble for Johnson's hopes of passing a stopgap spending measure to keep federal agencies open after current funding expires on Nov. 17.

Johnson is expected to unveil a continuing resolution, or "CR," within the next few days and a House vote is tentatively expected on Tuesday.

Rival Republican factions are pushing for different options. The Louisiana Republican, who became the top Republican in Congress just over two weeks ago, has yet to decide what shape the short-term funding measure will take.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)

((david.morgan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6286; twitter.com/dmorganreuters; Reuters Messaging: david.morgan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.