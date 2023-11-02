US House passes Republicans' Israel aid bill, faces dead end in Senate

By Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Republican plan to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel as it fights Hamas, despite Democrats' insistence it has no future in the Senate and the White House's promise of a veto.

The measure passed 226 to 196, largely along party lines, with most Republicans supporting the bill and most Democrats objecting.

The bill's introduction was the first major legislative action under new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. President Joe Biden has threatened a veto and Senator Chuck Schumer, majority leader of the Democratic-controlled Senate, said he would not bring it up for the vote.

Biden asked Congress to approve a broader $106 billion emergency spending package including funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid. Schumer said the Senate would consider a bipartisan bill addressing the broader priorities.

The funds in the House bill include billions for Israel's military, including $4 billion for procurement of Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling defense systems to counter short-range rocket threats, as well as some transfers of equipment from U.S. stocks.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone, Mark Porter, Alistair Bell and Chris Reese)

((patricia.zengerle@thomsonreuters.com, www.twitter.com/ReutersZengerle; 001-202-898-8390;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.