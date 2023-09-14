US House panel asks Hawaiian Electric CEO to testify in wildfire probe

Changes sourcing

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday asked utility company Hawaiian Electric HE.N CEO Shelee Kimura to testify at a hearing investigating the causes of the wildfire that killed at least 115 people and razed the historic town of Lahaina.

The hearing will take place on Sept. 28 in Washington before the panel that started a probe last month into one of the deadliest wildfires in the United States in more than a century.

Along with Kimura, the committee also summoned officials of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission and the Hawai’i State Energy Office.

Last month, the panel sent letters to Hawaiian Electric as well as state utility officials, seeking information about the wildfires.

Hawaiian Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.