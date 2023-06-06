News & Insights

US House conservatives revolt against leadership, block gas stove bill

June 06, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - A group of about a dozen Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday staged a revolt against their leadership by blocking consideration of a bill related to the regulation of gas-fueled stoves.

The move was in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with Democratic President Joe Biden on raising the U.S. debt limit, according to some Republican lawmakers.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

