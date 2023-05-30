News & Insights

US House committee votes to advance debt ceiling bill

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

May 30, 2023 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh for Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - A bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default advanced on Tuesday when a key House of Representatives committee voted to send it to the full chamber for a Wednesday vote.

The Republican-controlled House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to advance the bill to the floor for a vote on Wednesday.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
