News & Insights

US Markets

US House blocks move to expel embattled Republican George Santos

Credit: REUTERS/JULIA NIKHINSON

November 01, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Makini Brice for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A vote to expel Republican lawmaker George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives failed on Wednesday when fewer than two-thirds of the chamber supported the resolution, preserving Republicans' narrow 221-212 majority.

Santos on Friday pleaded not guilty to a 23-count federal indictment accusing him of crimes including laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses, illegally receiving unemployment benefits and charging donors' credit cards without their consent.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone and Sandra Maler)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.