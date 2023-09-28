US House blocks agriculture funding bill amid intraparty dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked a bill to fund the Department of Agriculture, as moderate Republicans balked at a provision which would limit access to an abortion pill and hardline conservatives demanded deeper fiscal cuts.

The bill was one of several to receive votes in a late-night session that will not avert a partial government shutdown beginning on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh in Washington)

