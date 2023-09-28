News & Insights

Commodities

US House blocks agriculture funding bill amid intraparty dispute

Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA MICHALSKA

September 28, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked a bill to fund the Department of Agriculture, as moderate Republicans balked at a provision which would limit access to an abortion pill and hardline conservatives demanded deeper fiscal cuts.

The bill was one of several to receive votes in a late-night session that will not avert a partial government shutdown beginning on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh in Washington)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.