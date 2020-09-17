US Homeland Security Challenges Freelancers to Design It a Digital Wallet

U.S. Homeland Securityâs moonshots division, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), is trying to crowdsource a digital wallet.

Directorate officials are putting $25,000 up for grabs in their new digital wallet challenge, a user interface design competition to pair with DHSâs work in the blockchain and decentralized identity space.

Finalist wallets must demonstrate âease of use and visual consistency, while supporting interoperability, security, and privacy,â said Anil John, technical director of S&Tâs Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP).

Winning wallets could find a home inside DHSâ growing blockchain project portfolio. John mentioned how one DHS customer is implementing a decentralized credentialing system for issuing digital Green Cards.Â

Though S&T has been finding and funding blockchain companies through SVIP for years, it has never taken a design challenge to the public like itâs doing now, Kathleen Kenyon, S&T prize program manager told CoinDesk.Â

âWeâre trying to reach that freelance designer,â Kenyon said. She noted that while S&T has plenty of contacts within software development, it has less of a foothold in the graphic design community.Â

For a freelance target audience, S&T is offering a freelancerâs stipend: $5,000 to the three finalists and an additional $10,000 to the competition winner.

Kenyon said the rather low trove is sort of the point; it will appeal more to the community-level designers than it might to big corporations, and it also will let S&T run these kinds of competitions more often, she said.

Applications are open through Oct. 15 and the stage one finalists will be announced at a virtual SVIP event on Oct. 27. Judges will announce the winner sometime in December.

