News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Improves For Second Straight Month In October

October 17, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - With inflation gradually easing and homebuilders anticipating mortgage rates will moderate in coming months, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Thursday showing homebuilder confidence in the U.S. improved by slightly more than expected in the month of October.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 43 in October after rising to 41 in September. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 42.

"While housing affordability remains low, builders are feeling more optimistic about 2025 market conditions," said NAHB Chairman Carl Harris.

He added, "The wild card for the outlook remains the election, and with housing policy a top tier issue for candidates, policymakers should be focused on supply-side solutions to the housing crisis."

The housing market index rose for the second consecutive month amid increases by all three of the component indices.

The component measuring sales expectations in the next six months showed a notable advance, jumping to 57 in October from 53 in September.

The index charting current sales conditions also rose to 47 in October from 45 in September, while the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers increased to 29 in October from 27 in September.

The NAHB also said the latest HMI survey revealed that the share of builders cutting prices held steady at 32 percent in October, the same rate as last month.

Meanwhile, the average price reduction returned to the long-term trend of 6 percent after dropping to 5 percent in September, the NAHB said.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release a separate repot on new residential construction in the month of September on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.