US high-yield rally throws lifeline to new wave of risky credits

By David Bell

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) - Corporate bond investors flush with cash and growing increasingly confident on the outlook for the Covid-19 pandemic and the US economy reached for yield in a raft of risky bond deals from Triple C issuers last week, writing another chapter in the recovery of the US high-yield market from March last year.

A rally in Triple C and energy bonds started picking up steam late last year and has accelerated amid improving oil prices and rising Treasury yields, which has weakened the appeal of higher rated junk bonds.

"As the 10-year [Treasury] started to sell-off, the market started to cycle out of Double Bs, which had driven a lot of the supply and performance before that period of time, and move into lower-rated Single B and Triple Cs," said Marc Warm, Americas co-head of leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse.

"We saw accounts cycle into more risky paper just to earn yield and not be exposed to Treasury risk," he said.

Triple C bonds lagged behind the market's recovery for much of last year but have delivered 13% total returns in the past three months, compared with 4.6% for Double B bonds in the same period, according to ICE BofA data.

“This is the next stage of the search for yield as investors put capital to work,” said Seth Meyer, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

Hospital operator Community Health Systems set the tone on Tuesday with a Caa3/CCC– rated second-lien 2029 bond issue that was upsized to US$1.775bn from an initial US$750m, and printed at 6.875%, inside price talk of 7.00% area. The deal capped a series of refinancing efforts in recent months that have reduced the likelihood of a distressed exchange or payment default, according to S&P.

Real estate investment trust Uniti (Caa2/CCC), which narrowly avoided a likely restructuring in early 2020, landed a US$1.11bn eight-year unsecured note offering at 6.50%, boosting the deal from an initial US$750m.

They were followed by midstream company NGL Energy, which on Thursday caused a 12 point rally in its 7.5% 2023 unsecured bonds when it announced a B1/BB– rated US$2.05bn five-year secured bond issue. The deal, expected to be priced on January 26, will refinance about US$1.9bn of debt maturing in October 2021 that the company had previously been trying to extend.

After being shut out for much of last year, 11 other oil and gas companies have been able to term out debt with new bond issues this year, helped by a rally in oil prices to more than US$50 a barrel.

“It’s not healthy but it’s certainly a lot better than the environment 12 to 18 months ago when oil prices were in the US$40 range," said Meyer. "A lot of producers in the US are free cashflow-positive at these levels."

New money

Financial sponsors were also able to capitalise on these conditions.

On Tuesday, Clearlake Capital Partners was able to raise via Park River Holdings a Caa1/CCC+/CCC+ rated US$400m senior note offering to fund the acquisition and merger of building products company PrimeSource with hardware company Dimora. That deal was also upsized, from US$345m, and was priced at 5.625%, in from talk of 5.75%–6.00%.

The following day trucking accessories company Truck Hero (Caa2/CCC) priced a US$600m Caa2/CCC bond issue to help fund its acquisition by private equity firm L Catterton. Leads upsized the deal from US$550m, allowing the sponsor to cut the size of the equity cheque it will need to kick in to finance the deal. It was priced at 6.00%, in from price talk of 6.25%–6.50%.

Both those deals were expected to land with 8% coupons when the financing was being underwritten in December, according to a source familiar with the situation.

And then on Thursday, Bain Capital Private Equity seized its chance to issue US$400m of Caa2/CCC+/CCC– rated holdco PIK Toggle notes – typically a sign of a frothy junk debt market – to fund a dividend distribution from its building products company US LBM. Leads priced the notes with a 7.75% coupon at 99.364 to yield 7.875%, inside price talk of 8.00%–8.25%.

Fomo

Investors said there were several reasons to be optimistic on low-rated corporate debt.

They expect continued support from the US Federal Reserve, while the inauguration of a new Biden administration has removed any lingering political uncertainties from the end of last year and firmed up hopes for additional stimulus.

US high-yield default rates are trending lower, helped by these strong borrowing conditions. Fitch forecasts 2021 default rates of 3.5%–4.5%, down from a prior estimates of 5%–6% and a 2020 rate of 5.2%.

“There are not a lot of reasons to dislike the fundamentals,” said Steve Repoff, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

And while ICE BofA data show average US junk yields – at just 4.24% – are at all-time lows, average spreads over low Treasury rates across Double B, Single B and Triple C bonds are still around 83bp–113bp off post-credit crisis lows, which could give the rally some room to run.

“The fact we’re going to see more fiscal and monetary stimulus means there is going to be a continued push towards risk-on behaviour, buying Triple C and high-yield generically,” said John McClain, portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

This all puts pressure on portfolio managers to give in to a fear of missing out.

"The biggest risk you run right now is by not buying a company you don’t think is very good," said Repoff. "Any bond investor worth their salt should be worried about this but there are just so many things you can’t argue with. You have a hard time trying to paint a scary default picture in this environment. That’s no reason not to be disciplined, but it’s frustrating."

