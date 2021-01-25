US high-yield bond market sets record for January supply

Adds pricing information

By David Bell

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - This January has already been the busiest ever for new issuance in the US high-yield bond market, with a flood of 11 deal announcements on Monday adding to what has been a blistering start to the year.

Issuers are taking advantage of strong funding conditions as investors reach for higher yielding credit, driven by optimism on the economy.

Seven issuers were set to price deals today, taking monthly volumes to US$41.245bn - the busiest January of all time, according to IFR data, surpassing the prior record of US$39.12bn set in 2013.

That is following a year that set a new annual record of US$438.4bn of new supply, an increase of over US$160bn on 2019 figures.

"It has definitely been busier than we expected, but it makes some sense as interest rates stay low and spreads remain compressed," said Adam Spielman, head of leveraged credit at PPM America.

MIXED BAG OF OFFERINGS

There is a mix of ratings and sectors on offer on Monday.

Midstream company NGL Energy (B1/BB-) priced a US$2.05bn five-year non-call two secured note at par to yield 7.50%, at the tight end of 7.50%-7.75% price talk and one day ahead of the original pricing schedule.

Cable company AMC Networks (Ba2/BB), food distributor US Foods (Caa1/B+) and energy company Harvest Midstream (B1/BB) also priced brand new bond offerings at the tight end of talk while gaming and racing venue operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (Caa1/CCC+), homebuilder Empire Communities (B-/B-) and plastics company IPL Plastics (B3/B-) priced taps of existing notes all at higher dollar prices than guidance indicated.

Five deals are lined up for pricing later in the week.

On Tuesday, diversified holding company HC2 Holdings (Caa1/B-) is expected to price a US$300m secured bond offering.

Wednesday should see deals from Canadian copper miner Taseko Mines (Caa1/CCC+), a debut bond from oil and gas investment firm Aethon United (B3/B), and Endurance Acquisition Merger Sub - the financing vehicle for Clearlake Capital Group's acquisition of cloud based software company Endurance International Group and merger with Razorback Technology.

Business contact database service ZoomInfo (B2/BB-) is looking to price on Friday US$300m of new eight-year non-call three senior unsecured notes as it refinances and pays down some of its US$756m term loan B.

These issuers are taking advantage of a compelling opportunity to raise liquidity and refinance debt at cheap levels. Average yields on US junk bonds have sunk to all-time lows of just 4.32%, according to ICE BofA data.

The average spread on high-yield bonds closed at 375bp over Treasuries on Friday, according to ICE BofA, still some way off the post-credit crisis low of 318bp seen in October 2018.

“The fundamental picture is still positive, but it is a question of whether valuations moved too quickly and can spreads continue to tighten. We think there is still more value in Single B and Triple C than Double B, just because run of the mill Double Bs are coming to the market with really low coupon, long duration bonds,” said Spielman.

This demand for yield is opening up market access for more Triple C names, which some see as a positive that could help improve credit profiles and reduce default risk at least in the near term.

"As an investor there are some mixed messages – you end up getting new issues at lower spreads, but it does help companies in terms of reducing near term maturities and their interest expense," said Spielman.

(Reporting by David Bell; Editing by Jack Doran)

