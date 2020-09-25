US high-yield bond issuance reaches record high

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (IFR) - The US high-yield primary market hit a new record for annual issuance on Wednesday, with borrowers shrugging off the volatility seen earlier in the week to continue a heavy flow of deals.

Five borrowers raised US$4.75bn on Wednesday, taking volumes to US$339.979bn, surpassing the previous annual record of US$336.549bn set in 2012.

The bulk of recent issuance has been for refinancing purposes as companies take advantage of strong market conditions to clear upcoming debt maturities.

"We're starting to see companies refinance further out the curve and we think that's healthy for the high-yield market as it pushes out any maturity walls," said Nichole Hammond, senior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors.

"Companies are being relatively cautious on liquidity just because of the uncertainty around the election and a second wave of Covid, but there is not a big concern about companies releveraging their balance sheet at this point," she said.

Despite the avalanche of new supply this year, borrowers have been able to set record-low pricing levels.

More than half of this year's new high-yield issues have come with sub 6% coupons, the highest rate for such pricing on record, according to a Barclays report on September 18.

"Despite the blistering pace, demand has been strong – especially for higher-quality credits," analysts at the bank wrote.

"This technical support, coupled with the low-yield environment, has allowed high-yield issuers to come to market with record-low coupons."

The average yield on MarketAxess' US high-yield index has dropped to just 4.9%, well below the 6.55% level seen at the end of February this year before Covid-19 concerns gripped markets.

Still, US high-yield bonds still offer an average spread of 547bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BofA, well wide of the 356bp offered at the start of the year, which is enough to give investors some comfort.

Underpinning investor confidence as the market heads into the fourth quarter is the Federal Reserve's bond buying programmes, which would act as a backstop in case of turbulence, as well as expectations interest rates will remain low for longer.

"Combine the Fed with the lack of attractive yielding assets and that is a pretty good set up for high-yield," said Hammond.

Still, the market was reminded of the potential for volatility on Monday last week when concerns about rising Covid-19 cases, changes to US healthcare and the direction of the economy fed weakness in stocks and other risk assets.

Until then, investors had largely been shrugging off worries about the outcome of the US presidential election, as well as Covid-19, and chasing yield in riskier bonds.

Average high-yield spreads widened 26bp on the day to 542bp and have continued to leak wider since.

"We are all very conditioned to buy the dip, but this could be the start of a larger correction," said on high-yield trader on Monday.

"People might start thinking about positioning and pricing that risk into portfolios."

(This story will appear in the September 26 issue of IFR Magazine.)

