US high-grade bonds lose appeal with some foreign investors: JPM

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by Matt Tracy for Reuters

By Matt Tracy

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Some foreigners were less attracted to U.S. investment-grade bonds last week after a drop in government bond yields, according to JPMorgan JPM.N

JPMorgan's Foreign Attractiveness of USD HG Bonds (FAB) index fell 8 basis points (bps) week over week to 93bps. High-grade bond yields were 32bps lower on average, according to JPMorgan.

The decline was driven by the global decline this and last week of government bond yields.

Yields have plummeted following last week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department's announced refunding plan, as comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials have strengthened market sentiment around an economic soft landing.

Overnight net buying of investment-grade bonds last week dropped 41% week over week, focused largely on securities with five-to-10-year maturities.

The FAB index dropped only a quarter as much as U.S. investment-grade bond yields, which signals that foreign yields and hedging costs are also falling, according to JPMorgan.

"Therefore USD IG Corps continue to be more attractive versus EUR IG Corps across the 10-year and 30-year points on the curve for all but four currencies in our cohort of 21 currencies," the report's authors noted.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

