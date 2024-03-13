News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

US health department opens probe into UnitedHealth hack

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 13, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds background on Blackcat 6 and 8

March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department Of Health and Human Services has opened an investigation into the cyberattack at UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N Change Healthcare unit that disrupted pharmacy refills and insurance claims processing.

The investigation, announced on Wednesday, is the first government probe into the Feb. 21 cyberattack that has jolted the U.S. health system as the division processes about 50% of medical claims in the country.

The probe will focus on identifying the extent of the possible breach, and compliance by UnitedHealth and the unit with federal law that protects sensitive patient health information, the HHS said.

UnitedHealth said it would cooperate with the investigation.

"Our immediate focus is to restore our systems, protect data and support those whose data may have been impacted," it said.

The full extent of the data breach remains unknown, and UnitedHealth has said it was still investigating.

UnitedHealth has blamed the hack to the "Blackcat" gang, a notorious ransomware group that has a history of disruptive attacks.

In a message posted to, and then quickly deleted from their darknet site, the hackers said on Feb. 21 that they stole millions of sensitive records, including medical insurance and health data, from the company.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.