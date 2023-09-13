News & Insights

US has discussed fuel supply, prices with producers, refiners -White House

Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

September 13, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw for Reuters ->

By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department has talked to oil producers and refiners to ensure stable fuel supplies at a time of rising gasoline prices, Jared Bernstein, head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Wednesday.

Rising U.S. gasoline prices were largely behind the largest increase in U.S. consumer prices in 14 months in August.

Gasoline prices jumped 10.6% in August after climbing 0.2% in July, accounting for more than half the increase in the Consumer Price Index. Gasoline prices peaked at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of August, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up from $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.

