US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline - Washington Post

June 06, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States had intelligence of a detailed Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream pipeline three months before it was bombed, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing leaked information posted online.

The CIA learned last June, through a European spy agency, that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany natural gas project, the newspaper reported.

