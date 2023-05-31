US, Guatemala launch pilot program to facilitate migration, temporary work visas

GUATEMALA CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala announced a six-month pilot program to facilitate legal entry to the U.S. and other countries, family reunifications and access to temporary work visas, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Appointments at the so-called "safe mobility offices" will be available starting June 12, the countries added, though the statement did not specify how many people would be served as part of the program.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

