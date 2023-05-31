News & Insights

US, Guatemala launch pilot program to facilitate migration, temporary work visas

Credit: REUTERS/GUATEMALA'S MIGRATION INSTITUTE

May 31, 2023 — 11:55 pm EDT

Written by Sofia Menchu for Reuters ->

GUATEMALA CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala announced a six-month pilot program to facilitate legal entry to the U.S. and other countries, family reunifications and access to temporary work visas, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Appointments at the so-called "safe mobility offices" will be available starting June 12, the countries added, though the statement did not specify how many people would be served as part of the program.

