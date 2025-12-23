U.S. Gross Domestic Product Spikes Much More Than Expected In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3 percent in the third quarter after surging by 3.8 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3 percent.

The stronger than expected GDP growth in the third quarter reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in investment.

