U.S. Gross Domestic Product Rebounds More Than Expected In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. economy rebounded by more than expected in the second quarter of 2025.

The report said real gross domestic product surged by 3.0 percent in the second quarter after falling by 0.5 percent in the first quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.5 percent.

The rebound by real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending, the Commerce Department said.

